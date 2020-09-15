Kangana Returns To Manali, But Row With Sena Not Over Yet

Five days after she flew to Mumbai amidst the row with the Shiv Sena government and its leaders, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut returned to Manali this evening.

As she drove from Chandigarh under Himachal Pradesh police’s security cover, she had a brief halt at Sarabhai, near Bhunter— where Kangana had recently got a house built for her sister Rangoli .

Later, she left for Manali –where she will stay in cooler weather though many still believe that her heated salvos against the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut, will continue. The tone and tenor of her tweet, which she posted earlier in day on leaving Mumbai this morning or after landing at Chandigarh, clearly hints that her war of words is not ove

Welcoming Kangana back, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserted that the manner in which the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra and BMC acted against her in Mumbai has caused deep anguish, not just in Himachal Pradesh but across India. “I am happy that she is back home. She can relax, get relieved of (mental) stress and stay safe with her family, and friends. Thereafter she can plan her work,” he said, adding that the security cover provided to her will continue.

Responding to a question on his views the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Samana’s tirade against Kangana, he said “ Mujhe Samana ka Samana nahin kar’na ( I don’t want to get into any conflict with Samana).”

“The only issue which has agitated our minds relates to manner in which Kangana was harassed and subjected to mental stress . Remarks and comments of senior Shiv Sena leader (Sanjay Raut) were completely unwanted and unacceptable. They (Shiv Sena) did not stop at the war of words but tried to raze her office .This made the Bollywood actress feeling totally terrorised and unsafe,” he said.

Earlier, Kullu district officials parried media questions about Kangana being asked to remain in 'home quarantine', noting that "she hardly goes out or meets locals during her stays in Manali."

