Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Kamya Panjabi Slams Troll Who Said She Couldn't 'Save' Her First Marriage

Kamya Panjabi slammed a troll on Wednesday, who commented on her Instagram post that she couldn't save her first marriage with Bunty Negi.

2021-12-09T16:23:26+05:30
Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 4:23 pm

Actress Kamya Panjabi on Wednesday slammed a troll who commented about her divorce and second marriage on Instagram. She also included a screenshot of her reaction in her post. Panjabi married Shalabh Dang in February of last year, seven years after her first marriage ended in divorce.

She shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she discussed women's empowerment. A comment on the post read as, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”

Kamya Panjabi was quick to respond with, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight).”

Bunty Negi, a businessman, was Kamya Panjabi's husband for ten years until their divorce in 2013. Her first marriage resulted in a daughter, Aara. When she married Shalabh Dang last year, she was bombarded with harsh remarks about her second marriage.

Talking to Hindustan Times about Shalabh in an interview last year, Kamya Panjabi said, “I’m trolled on social media that ‘in our families, separation and divorce doesn’t take place’, ‘Divorce is a very painful word, bhagwaan na kare kisi ke saath ho’. Our society uses that word as an abuse. If someone is divorced or a single parent, or wants to start a new life, they will get trolled, and people will not support them.”

