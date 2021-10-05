Justin Bieber Ventures Into Cannabis Business To ‘Destigmatize The Consumption Of Recreational Cannabis’

Canadian pop sensation, Justin Bieber has announced that he will be venturing into the cannabis business, after he collaborated with a California-based company, Palms, to release pre-rolls, inspired by his hit single ‘Peaches’.

According to a report in Variety, it will be available at select dispensaries in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, with a projected price-range between 50 to 60 US dollars.

In a statement released by the popstar, Justin Bieber aims to “create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all.”

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them and Peaches felt like a good place to start,” he said in a statement.

A part of the money earned from the sales will be contributed towards Veterans Walk and Talk, an organisation that advocates for cannabis as a form of natural medicine, and the Last Prisoner Project, which focuses on cannabis criminal justice reform by supporting individuals and families impacted by cannabis convictions.