JLo Confirms Relationship With Ben Affleck On Instagram

Its Official! Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez on Saturday opened up about her relationship with actor-director Ben Affleck though an Instagram post on her 52nd birthday celebration.

It was after 20 years that this Hollywood couple rekindled. In the recent months, they were spotted by paparazzi on regular dates.

Lopez, who celebrated her 52nd birthday on a boat, shares a series of picture, out of which one of them was with Ben Affleck.

The last of the four photos was of Lopez and Affleck, 48, sharing a kiss.

"5 2... what it do..." the singer-actor wrote with a heart emoji in the caption.

Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of comedy movie "Gigli" in early 2002 and got engaged later that year only to part ways in 2004.

The couple were first spotted spending time together again in April, following Lopez's split from former fiance and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Affeck previously dated actor Ana de Armas, his co-star of the upcoming movie "Deep Water", for a year.

On Thursday, actor-activist Leah Remini shared a video from her star-studded 51st birthday bash featuring several photos from the party -- including a picture of Affleck with his arms around Lopez and Remini.

(With inputs from PTI)

