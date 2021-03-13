Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Call Off Their Engagement: Reports

Also read Jennifer Lopez Says She Is A Superhero Without A Cape

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez ended their two-year engagement, reports claimed

The breakup was not confirmed by the couple but the news of their split was first reported by PageSix, revealing that the two stars are no longer together.

"He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a source close to Rodriguez said.

The 45-year-old Rodriguez shared a photo of himself on a boat on Friday.

"Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?" he wrote.

While, Lopez, 51, posted a video montage of her laughing during all of her previous appearances on television.

"Find a good reason to laugh today," she captioned the video.

Earlier, the pandemic ruined their plans for their wedding as the couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were recently photographed in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding".

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years. Over the past year, the couple has spent time at home during the pandemic.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine