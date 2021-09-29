Jennifer Aniston ‘Is Ready’ To Be In A Relationship Again

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is finally ready to be in a relationship, after her divorce with ex-husband, actor Justin Theroux in 2017.

"I think it's time," Aniston began at the show, via ET Canada. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another," she added, stating that she wanted to be 'her own woman' which led to her not being in a relationship for a long time.

"I loved really being my own woman, without being a part of a couple, where I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time," Aniston said.

When asked whether she has been dating anyone, Aniston had a clear answer about the time not being right for her as she is “getting there”. The ‘Morning Show’ star, revealed she couldn't date during the pandemic despite others utilising the moment to find love.

"I’m curious to walk up to those people [ones who are dating amid COVID-19] and go. ‘So what, how did, what happened?’" Aniston joked!

Although the actress confessed about being ready to finally be in a relationship, she has also admitted to having no one important in her life love life wise. She also observed how dating has changed over the years, calling it 'weird.'

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)