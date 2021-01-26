Jacqueline Fernandez Set To Make Hollywood Debut With Anthology Feature 'Women Stories'

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to woo an international audience. The star will make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming anthology project "Women Stories", which also stars the likes of Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Leonor Varela and Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden.

The movie will feature six shorts, ranging from drama to comedy, docu-drama to animation, from six women filmmakers.

Fernandez will star in filmmaker Leena Yadav's short, titled "Sharing A Ride", sharing the screen with transgender model Anjali Lama, reported Deadline.

Yadav is known for directing movies such as "Parched", "Rajma Chawal" and "Teen Patti".

Three other segments from the movie include "Unspoken" from Maria Sole Tognazzi and featuring Buy.

Longoria will headline "Lagonegro" from Lucia Puenzo, while "Suicide Squad" actor Delevingne will star in filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke's "Elbows Deep" alongside Harden and Jasmine Luv.

"Women Stories", which will be shot in Italy, India and the US, is being backed by Iervolino Entertainment and non-profit production company We Do It Together, which campaigns for gender equality.

Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi are the producers. Carol Polakoff will serve as executive producer.

Fernandez has a slew of upcoming projects, including John Abraham-starrer "Attack", "Bachchan Pandey" opposite Akshay Kumar, and ensemble horror-comedy "Bhoot Police".

With PTI inputs

