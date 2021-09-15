Indian Netizens Want To Know Why Ranveer Singh Wasn’t Invited For Met Gala

Indian Netizens wanted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to be a part of the future Met Gala events, as the feel that the popular actor, who has a very eccentric take on fashion, will be one of the stars on the red carpet.

"Kendall, what happened?"

"Kim, dress yourself however the hell you want but you just can't beat Ranveer Singh" #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/vzkOYxEE3H — Theironygirl (@SonamTr06005170) September 14, 2021

This year’s edition saw some of the most outrageous and out-of-the-box outfits, as celebrities compiled with this year’s theme of 'America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble, Lil Nas X’ gold outfit, were some of the most joked about dresses on the Internet. Even Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had weighed in on Kardashian’s outfit.

Lil Nas X did a wonderful collab with Nickelodeon at the #MetGala2021 #LilNasX pic.twitter.com/ahtDf7UJ5t — Gravitas Community (@Gravitas_1312) September 14, 2021

Other stars who definitely lived up to the theme included Kristen Stewart, Lil Nas X, Megan Fox, Dan Levy, Billie Eilish and this year’s host Rihanna.

Met Gala regulars including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Emily Blunt, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid were spotted alongside debutantes like 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu who recently won the US Open, Rose Leslie from 'The Game of Thrones', gymnast Nia Dennis and Justin and Hailey Beiber who walked the Met carpet together for the first time.

The event is hosted by Vogue's Dame Anna Wintour and is held annually at The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City.