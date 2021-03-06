‘I Look At Myself In The Mirror And I'm Disgusted’: Ileana D'Cruz On Body Dysmorphia

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz has been on the path of overcoming body issues and insecurities about her physical appearance. The 34-year-old actor recently confessed in an interview that she now focuses on the good rather than flaws to overcome the battle she has long fought with body dysmorphia.

“That’s the problem with body dysmorphia. No matter what size you are, no matter what number you are on the scale, you will always find fault with yourself. And the problem is you end up asking people to validate your fears," said Ileana.

According to Hindustan Times, Ileana said that the moment one makes their peace with the fact that nobody is perfect is the moment one actually gets to a better state of mind.

“When you embrace every bit of you as an entire, whole that somehow makes you so much stronger and makes you so much more beautiful,” Ileana was quoted as saying by the news agency.

D'Cruz first opened up about her body image issues in 2017 and has discussed them publicly since then. The 'Rustom' star often takes to social media to celebrate small milestones in her journey of accepting her body and the flaws that come along with it.

“There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am honestly disgusted (laughs). But the difference now is that I make it a point to look at myself in the mirror and find one aspect, one feature about me that I love or like”, D'Cruz added.

Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in Sony Pictures Networks produced ‘Unfair & Lovely’ co-starring Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in 'The Big Bull' alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

