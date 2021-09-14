Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity
Shreyas Angane | Instagram

Bollywood music director and lyricist Shreyas Angane, talks to Outlook on Hindi Diwas and feels that the language is facing a tough time as it is getting fused with other regional languages for fun.

Trending

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T20:49:48+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:49 pm

Music director and lyricist Shreyas Angane has been famous for having recorded four songs in just a span of 24 hours. He has composed music for films like ‘Devaak Kaalji’, ‘Gavathi’, ‘Truckbhar Swapna’, ‘Ticha Umbartha’, and many others.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, he speaks to Prateek Sur about how the language is struggling to retain its identity amidst the deluge of regional languages getting fused into it. Excerpts:

Do you think the culture of mixing other language lyrics to Hindi songs is a good trend? Or is it hampering the sanctity of the lyrics and the language itself?

The mixing of other languages in a Hindi song will go smooth in a movie, only if the character of the movie is based on that language grounds. For example, if a movie is made on a cop whose mother tongue is Marathi, and in songs, you are listening to have Punjabi words, so it definitely loses the soul of that character.

Is this trend of mixing lyrics of different languages into Hindi a reflection of today’s society and the way the youngsters speak? By this fusion of languages, is it easier to connect to the youth?

I personally think music and melody have no language and barriers. But the music producers are producing what people like. I think they are following the trend which is leading the Hindi music industry on the path of such nonsense experiments. Rather than this, they should produce music that is soulful. It may be in any language. The trend will change because melody never dies.

Do you feel Hindi lyrics in movie songs are struggling to retain their identity as there is so much influence of Punjabi lyrics or other regional language lyrics coming into Hindi songs?

Yes definitely. That’s why we remember old songs more because they were based on the situations. The lyrics writers of that time were more knowledgeable and brilliant. Their reading and imagination helped them to write such songs which helped the music composers to compose them. Nowadays for people, nothing seems to be ‘happening’. Maybe except 2-3 films. And more importantly, adding unnecessary regional lyrics to gain views is not good for the music industry.

Tags

Prateek Sur Mumbai Bollywood Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill's Dad Gets Her Name Tattooed; Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Wants Her To Lead A Normal Life

Shehnaaz Gill's Dad Gets Her Name Tattooed; Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Wants Her To Lead A Normal Life

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor On Asking For Rs 12 Crore For Playing Sita: 'It’s About Being Respectful Towards Women'

Kareena Kapoor On Asking For Rs 12 Crore For Playing Sita: 'It’s About Being Respectful Towards Women'

Naseeruddin Shah ‘Bluntly’ Calls Out ‘Big Budget Films’ For Their ‘Jingoistic Agenda’; Compares It With Nazi Era

Naseeruddin Shah ‘Bluntly’ Calls Out ‘Big Budget Films’ For Their ‘Jingoistic Agenda’; Compares It With Nazi Era

Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Pratik Gandhi ‘Understands’ Why Makers Changed ‘Raavan Leela’s Title To ‘Bhavai’

Pratik Gandhi ‘Understands’ Why Makers Changed ‘Raavan Leela’s Title To ‘Bhavai’

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/