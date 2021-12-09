Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
'Harry Potter' Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Reuniting Like They Never Left

With the 'Harry Potter' Reunion, we can expect a lot of nostalgia for a worldwide cinematic and literary phenomenon.

Actor Rupert Grint (left), actress Emma Watson (middle), Daniel Radcliffe (right)

2021-12-09T21:38:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 9:38 pm

The promotional image for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', has been released by HBO Max. It depicts the Big Three — actor Daniel Radcliffe, actress actor Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — in what appears to be Hogwarts' Gryffindor Common Room.

The three appear to be having a lively discussion. More such conversations are teased in the photo, including tidbits and revelations about the films and shooting, and if it's anything like the recent 'Friends: The Reunion', we can expect a lot of nostalgia over a worldwide cinematic and literary phenomenon.

'Harry Potter', based on English author JK Rowling’s book series of the same name, made overnight stars of Radcliffe, Watson and Grint.

The plot followed the titular boy (Radcliffe), whose parents are murdered by Dark Lord Voldemort, a powerful practitioner of dark magical arts, but Voldemort's power is reduced and he nearly dies. Harry learns magic as he gains strength and followers, eventually becoming one of the greatest wizards in history and defeating Voldemort in a climactic battle.

The reunion teases a 'return to Hogwarts',  the setting for the majority of the story and where Harry received his magical education. In addition to Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, the episode will feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch

The reunion special will stream on January 1 on HBO Max.

