Here's What Kajol Is Planning To Do On Her 47th Birthday And Details About The Rumoured Project With SRK

Bollywood actor Kajol is upset over the fact that she won’t be able to call her loved ones to celebrate her 47th birthday today (August 5). Nevertheless, the actor has “spaced” it all out and has met all her “friends over the week”.

In an interview, Kajol spoke about how she loves celebrating her birthdays and that this year will be no different. “I love my birthday. I try to keep myself free for at least a week so that I can really enjoy the day to its fullest. I’m not working today either,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actor also spoke about resuming work, about two weeks ago. “I’ve gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. I was happy living my life my way. But for the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work,” said Kajol, who before that was in Singapore with her daughter, Nysa Devgn.

“Singapore is a lovely city and I had a great time there. But I was in two minds because my son (Yug Devgan) was in Mumbai. As a mother, you always feel that a piece of you is missing when you aren’t around one of your kids and so, you aren’t completely happy,” she said.

She also clarified rumours about her starring in a project directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now,” she said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine