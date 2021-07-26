Guru Randhawa To Make His Acting Debut

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor in a yet-to-be titled musical drama. The 29-year-old is set to the play the main character in the Hindi-language film, which will revolve around the journey of a young musician from the depths of anonymity to fortune and stardom.

“I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities. As an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent,” Randhawa said in a statement.

According to the singer, the film that is currently being cast will be a “rollercoaster ride” peppered with music.

“I'm grateful for the production house to believe in my vision as trying something new always comes with a set of challenges and l'm super thrilled to put in all my hard work into it this dream project. I can't wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and l'm sure it will surprise them beyond their imagination,” he adds.

The Dutch based media company Endemol will be producing Randhawa’s debut. “We at Endemol Shine India are pleased to collaborate with and launch the musical powerhouse that is Guru Randhawa! The joy as producers and creators is to be able to create content that has wide appeal and is unique,relatable yet entertaining for a wide demographic. Guru has a dedicated fan base who I’m sure will be very excited to see him make his acting debut,” said Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India.

