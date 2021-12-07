Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws His Grammy Nominations For Best Rap Album And Performance

Canadian rapper Drake does not want to compete for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management urged the Recording Academy to remove his two nominations from the final-round vote, according to two individuals familiar with the issue. They said Drake’s request was honoured by the academy.

The individuals talked to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the situation.

The Grammys removed Drake’s nominations from the nominee list on its website on Monday.

Drake was nominated for best rap album 'Certified Lover Boy' and 'Way 2 Sexy' featuring Future and Young Thug, which received a nomination for best rap performance.

Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after 'God’s Plan' won the best rap song in 2019.

“If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy. Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on January 31.