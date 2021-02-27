George Clooney, Julia Roberts Come Together For 'Ticket To Paradise'

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to reteam for the upcoming movie "Ticket to Paradise".

The film, which hails from Universal Pictures and Working Title, will be directed by "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" helmer Ol Parker, reported Variety.

Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The two actors previously collaborated on two "Ocean's" Eleven" films and also for 2016 movie "Money Monster".

"Ticket to Paradise" has a script from Ted Melfi based on an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey.

Clooney most recently featured in Netflix’s sci-fi movie "The Midnight Sky". Roberts will next star as Martha Mitchell in the TV series "Gaslit".

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine