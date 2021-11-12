Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Gauahar Khan:'Tohmat' Has Been Challenging But I Am Glad I Was A Part Of It

The actress featured in the music video, which released on Friday and hopes audiences love the track the way she does.

Actress Gauahar Khan.

2021-11-12T23:12:44+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 11:12 pm

Actress Gauahar Khan's track 'Tohmat' released on Friday and she is seen in a glamorous yet intense avatar in the song. The actress, who has featured in back to back music videos such as 'Wapis' and 'Chamak', says that portraying the character of a heartbroken and angry lover was difficult yet interesting to play. 

'Tohmat', which is sung by Shipra Goyal is also making news for the actress's dazzling look. The 'Bigg Boss' actress is seen in multiple stylish looks in the track. From a sharp, red gown to a black crop top. The track talks about the life of an actress, who makes headlines after being cheated on by her lover through an MMS. The revenge song was released under the label of Speed Records.Well.

 
 
 
 Talking about the character in the track, Khan tells us, "'Tohmat' has been an extremely challenging song but I am so glad to be a part of it. The character I play in Tohmat is something that I have not done before. I hope my fans love the song as much as we loved making it.”

The actress also held an Instagram live session on Friday where she spoke about the best memory from the sets of shooting the track.

"The best memory from the shoot was working with the entire team. The director Gagan was fabulous. Everybody took such good care of me, my staff was there for me. When you come to perform, you have to go through a lot emotionally. It was a really great experience," she said.

Khan, who won the 'Bigg Boss 7', was also asked by fans about the ongoing season of the reality show. She said that while she is not supporting anyone, she does have some likes and dislikes in the contestants. 

"It's not like I am supporting someone specifically or I don't like someone specifically. I react to every episode and comment on whatever is happening around every episode. So, it's not like I like somebody or I don't  but I truly believe that Prateek (Sehajpal) is a very genuine soul in that house. He loves that show so much that he is very passionate and plays it like a rational person and I like that."

She added, "I really like Umar (Riaz), Nishant (Bhat), Shamita (Shetty). I really like Karan but he is a little lost in the last 2-3 weeks. I don't like the way Vishal (Kotian) is behaving, backstabbing people. He is a good player but too much betrayal is happening."

