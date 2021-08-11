‘Friends’ Stars Jennifer Anniston And David Schwimmer Dating Each Other: Reports

Actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Anniston are reportedly dating each other, just months after they confessed that the two actors were “crushing on each other” during the first season of the popular American sitcom, ‘Friends’.

According to a report in Closer Online, a source confirmed that the two actors have been spending a lot of time together.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA," the source said.

“They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” the source added.

The popular American sitcom’s special episode was aired in May, earlier this year. During the conversation with host James Corden, Schwimmer admitted to have been “majorly crushing” on Aniston. The latter then confirmed that Schwimmer’s feelings were reciprocated. The on-screen pair’s confession had created a fan frenzy on social media, who had been rooting for the two to started seeing each other in real lives as well.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

