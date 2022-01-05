For Ravi Bhatia, Yoga Is The Best Way To Stay Healthy

There is a renewed call for caution and action as countries across the globe pull themselves to fight another surge in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases driven by the new variant of concern omicron. Actor Ravi Bhatia who is currently shooting for upcoming series, 'The Devil's Deal' says that Yoga is helping him in keeping his immunity strong.

"Ever since COVID-19 turned into pandemic, health has become the foremost priority for the world and rightly so. A frightful number of people have come under the vicious grasp of the COVID-19 virus and hundreds of thousands have succumbed in less than two years. Personally, I have always practiced Yoga. Gym and workout as been always the second option for me. Not only does it keep me fit but I know that the breathing exercises keep my oxygen levels in check and body organs strong"

Bhatia rose to fame after he essayed the role of Salim in Ekta Kapoor's 'Jodha Akbar' and there was no look back for him. He also featured in shows 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi', 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' among others.

The actor calls Yoga as the need of the hour.

He says, "Yoga, as we know it, is a tried and tested method of promoting good health and building resistance against diseases. Generations after generations have practiced this form of physical activity and received tremendous benefits. In today’s situation, this time-tested tradition has proved to be supremely beneficial. Daily practice of yoga promotes good health, builds immunity against diseases and ailments, promotes sound mental health, and helps maintain a fit physique, maintains energy level. It is the need of hour."

The actor also says to be healthy a healthy diet is important.

He added, "To fight the virus we must sure for a healthy intake. Boosting our daily intake of plants is the quickest way to improve the quality of our diet. This doesn’t have to be difficult. Plant-based food includes spices, herbs, nuts and seeds - as well as fruit, veg and leafy-foods. Keeping healthy snacks on hand is an easy way to improve your diet quality."