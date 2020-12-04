December 04, 2020
Corona
'Fear the Walking Dead' Renewed For Season 7 By AMC

The network is currently airing the sixth season of the show

PTI 04 December 2020
A still from the teaser shared on the show’s Instagram account
Instagram: @thewalkingdead
2020-12-04T16:12:34+05:30

Fear the Walking Dead will return for a seventh season. The announcement was made on Thursday through the show’s official Twitter account.

A spin-off to popular zombie drama The Walking Dead, the show was created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson. The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead series debuted back in October and is currently nearing its halfway mark, reported Variety.

The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.

It was previously announced that the mothership show The Walking Dead will end with its upcoming 11th season.

AMC is also currently airing the show’s sister series The Walking Dead: World Beyond which follows a generation of young people as they come of age during the zombie apocalypse.

Other the projects planned in The Walking Dead universe, include anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, an untitled spinoff focusing on Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride's Daryl and Carol; and the Andrew Lincoln-starring Rick Grimes series of films.

 

