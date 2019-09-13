Even Star Kids Have Their Own Troubles, Talented Get Their Due: Ayushmann Khurrana

After several weeks of promotions and interviews, Ayushmann Khurrana's much anticipated film Dream Girl has finally hit the screens today. Needless to say, the buzz around the film is at an all time high. From playing the role of a sperm Donor, blind pianist, to boy next door type of roles, Ayushmann has always done different roles and with Dream Girl, Ayushmann is stepping into a different territory as he will play the role of a girl named Pooja.

As we all know, Ayushmann Khurrana comes from a non-filmy background, with no godfather behind his back in the industry. In today's day and age, where the word Nepotism is a highly discussed topic, Ayushmann, in an interview, was asked whether he feels that Nepotism prevails in the industry, and if star kids get it easy as opposed to someone like him who comes from a non filmy background. To this, Ayushmann said that according to him, this is the best career for anyone to have, and he feels that if a person is talented, he/she will get his due because even star kids have their own troubles.

“I think this is the best phase, the best career to be on the list. If you're talented, you will get your due. Be it as a journalist, an actor, a director. It is beyond the realms of nepotism. Even star kids have their own troubles. But I think this is the best era to be an artist. I guess, I was in the right place at the right time,” said Ayushmann.

On the work front, post Dream Girl, Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Bala starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

(Source: pinksvilla.com)