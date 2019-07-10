﻿
Ekta Kapoor Apologizes For Spat With Reporter; No Statement From Kangana Yet

The Balaji statement, issued on behalf of Kapoor, urged the media 'to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film'.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
Actress Kangana got caught up in a verbal spat with a journalist at a promotional event for her film
After members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) on Tuesday collectively threatened to boycott Kangana and demanded a public apology from the National Award-winning actress, Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms on Wednesday issued an apology.

At a promotional event for "JudgeMentall Hai Kya", a film produced by her banner,  actor Kangana Ranaut got into an ugly spat with a journalist after which she received widespread flak by the media fraternity. 

While no apology has been issued as yet by Kangana, Ekta Kapoor has extended her apologies for the "untoward incident".

"A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' actor and a journalist, at the film's song launch event on July 7. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

"While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologise and express regret for this untoward incident," read the Balaji statement.

The Balaji statement, issued on behalf of Kapoor, urged the media "to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film".

"We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments," the statement concluded.

(IANS)

