December 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Ed Sheeran Releases Single 'Afterglow' After Year-Long Silence

Ed Sheeran Releases Single 'Afterglow' After Year-Long Silence

The song is Sheeran’s first release since his 'No.6 Collaborations Project' in 2019

PTI 21 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ed Sheeran Releases Single 'Afterglow' After Year-Long Silence
British popstar Ed Sheeran
@teddysphotos/Instagram
Ed Sheeran Releases Single 'Afterglow' After Year-Long Silence
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T20:16:19+05:30

British pop star Ed Sheeran has released a surprise track titled “Afterglow” ahead of Christmas.

The song, which the “Shape of You” singer shared on Instagram on Monday, is his first single in over a year.

“Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy !

“Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x,” Sheeran wrote alongside the performance video of the song.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“Afterglow” is Sheeran’s first release since his “No.6 Collaborations Project” in 2019.

The 29-year-old musician has penned the track with David Hodges and Fred Gibson.

Sheeran has been on break since the birth of his and wife Cherry Seaborn’s daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

I Learnt Comedy Through Theatre: Shikha Talsania

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Los Angeles Hollywood Music Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos