Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Says He 'Will Forever Be Sexiest Man Alive'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has said that he will forever be the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, a tag that was given to him by the People Magazine, in their annual cover in 2016.

“I am and will forever be Sexiest Man Alive. Listen, my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. Right? I don't give it up. That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the Sexiest Man Alive,” he said while in an interview on 'People (The TV Show!)'.

In 2016, Johnson had joked that he had “reached the pinnacle” when he was named as the Sexiest Man Alive, by the popular American magazine. The honour since then has been passed on to Blake Shelton, Idris Elba, John Legend and Michael B. Jordan, with the magazine all set to announce 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive, this month.

His 'Red Notice' co-star Ryan Reynolds has also held the title. "Well, I mean, really that's up to the eye of the beholder, right? And it's all like interpretive. It's like when you read the Bible, you read different verses in a different way," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Variety, Johnson, while attending the premiere of his Netflix film 'Red Notice', revealed he will not be using any real firearms in any of the future projects produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions, following the accidental shooting incident on the sets of the film 'Rust', in which Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin, fired a live round, which led to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

"First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time. I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions -- any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce -- we won't use real guns," ," Johnson had said.

Ever since the accident which shocked Hollywood, and many including Hollywood star Angelina Jolie have called on a ban on the use of real firearms.