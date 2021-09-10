Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ To Release In India On September 24

September 10, 2021
Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, ‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2021
The family-friendly fantasy adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is set to release on September 24 in India.
The wait is over! ‘Disney's Jungle Cruise’, starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, is all set to release in India on September 24.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

‘Jungle Cruise’ will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the Indian audience.

The film has already released internationally in July and a sequel is already in the works as per reports in the international media.

With PTI inputs

