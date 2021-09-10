Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ To Release In India On September 24

The wait is over! ‘Disney's Jungle Cruise’, starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, is all set to release in India on September 24.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, ‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

‘Jungle Cruise’ will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the Indian audience.

The film has already released internationally in July and a sequel is already in the works as per reports in the international media.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine