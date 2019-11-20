'Don't You Have Any Manners?' Angry Jaya Bachchan Asks Media Persons At Manish Malhotra's Residence

Jaya Bachchan was spotted venting ire on media persons, and this is not the first time.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was spotted venting ire on media persons during a visit to fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence on Monday in Mumbai.

Malhotra lost his father Suraj Malhotra, and Jaya Bachchan was among many people from the film industry who visited the designer at his residence to pay respects. Malhotra's father was in his early nineties and had been unwell for a while.

Jaya Bachchan came along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in the late hours.

Seeing the photographers gathered outside the Malhotra residence, Bachchan, it seems, was not happy. As she was leaving the place, she was heard telling the media persons: "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it."

She then got into her car with her daughter and left.

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has taken on photographers at work in public places.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Rohit Dhawan also visited the Malhotra residence to offer their condolences.

Chunky Panday, Nushrat Bharucha, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sophie Choudry, Shaina NC, Kehkashan Patel, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandita Mahtani, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Apoorva Mehta, Shamita Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Sidharth Malhotra, Juno Chopra, Sonali Bendre Behl, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Kanika Kapoor were also spotted.

(IANS)