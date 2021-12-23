5 Key Takeaways From 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Teaser

Marvel Studios has officially released the teaser for the 'Doctor Strange' sequel on the internet; after including it in the post-credits of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Marvel Studios announced the release date for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, on Wednesday. The sequel to Doctor Strange's stand-alone film will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

Sam Raimi directs the film, and the rest of the cast includes Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Stranger’s former lover Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez as superhero America Chavez.

Here are 5 key takeaways from the teaser and what the viewers can expect in the upcoming film:

1. Based right after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Doctor Strange's most recent appearance was in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' in which he assisted Tom Holland's Peter Parker in some light tinkering with reality.

The video starts with what Wong told Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home before he opened the multiverse on Tom Holland's Peter Parker's request: "Don't cast that spell. It is too dangerous." The visuals show the disaster caused by Doctor Strange's tampering with reality.

As seen in the Spider-man movie, villains from other universes come to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and there is a lot of mishaps and anarchy going around. ‘Multiverse of Madness’ picks up from that point and explores the idea deeply, as Doctor Strange makes his way to the multiverse, fans can expect a joyride laced with thriller and a load of madness.

2. Evil Doctor Strange

The teaser also depicts Strange battling off inter-dimensional monster Gargantos while protecting multiversal traveller America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), showcasing his new red-and-black suit. The teaser concludes with the obvious threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the evil Doctor Strange Supreme, who initially threatens the Multiverse in the Marvel animated series 'What If...?' when he is hellbent on reviving Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

In the series 'What If...?', Doctor Strange was clearly seen tampering with reality and opening branches in the sacred timeline to bring back his lover who died in a car accident. For his conquest, he tries to gain greater power and absorbs creatures from different universes, in return making him powerful but making him completely lose a grip on himself.

Now with ‘Multiverse of Madness’ teaser confirming the presence of Evil Doctor Strange, fans will experience Doctor Strange fighting a darker version of himself in the upcoming flick.

3. Wanda's appearance

Doctor Strange returns in this film to battle Karl Mordo, the one-eyed monster Shuma Gorath, and an alternate world version of Strange himself. 'The Multiverse Of Madness' will also star Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) coming into the battle after the events of 'WandaVision,' and then later getting into full Scarlet Witch mode as well.

The movie is likely to take up on Wanda's insights, since the trailer indicates Doctor Strange asking her assistance in comprehending the multiverse idea.

4. Baron Mordo

Remember the first Doctor Strange film? Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was first seen working with the sorcerors and then left them to work alone, after learning the secrets of Ancient One. Yes, he will be seen in 'The Multiverse Of Madness.'

The preview also included Mordo's desire to reduce the number of sorcerers messing with magic, which was shown in Doctor Strange's post-credits scene.

"Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished," warns the sorcerer's mentor-turned-enemy before Strange falls through a star-shaped portal. "I never meant for any of this to happen."

Mordo's exact role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has remained a mystery throughout the film's development, with many fans speculating he would be the main antagonist based on the original Doctor Strange's post-credits scene and the storyline description of a friend-turned-enemy.

5. Who’s missing?

While most of the narrative is still unknown, the film's usage of the multiverse suggests that it will tie in with the events of 'Loki,' the Disney+ series that ended its first season earlier this year by physically establishing a multiverse within the MCU. Although there was no presence of Loki in the teaser.

The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, as well as numerous other characters from Disney+'s 'Loki,' might return in the 'Doctor Strange' sequel next year. According to recent speculations, Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) will appear.

While those speculations have yet to be proven, it's easy to see Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, or another prominent character from 'Loki' Season 1 playing a role in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.' In fact, a character like this may be crucial in assisting Stephen Strange in figuring out what's wrong with the MCU.

Loki might be a part of ‘Doctor Strange’ like Andrew Garfield and Tobie Maguire were a part of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home.’ But, nothing can be said for sure until MCU confirms.