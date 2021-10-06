Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dia Mirza Questions, Can We Thrive In An Unhealthy Ecosystem?

In conversation with actor, producer, social worker, Dia Mirza on how she has made changes in her lifestyle to become a conscious consumer.

Dia Mirza Questions, Can We Thrive In An Unhealthy Ecosystem?
Dia Mirza | Instagram

Trending

Dia Mirza Questions, Can We Thrive In An Unhealthy Ecosystem?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T15:34:42+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 3:34 pm

Dia Mirza tells Outlook on how climate change is a humanitarian crisis, her passion for wildlife and earth, her advice to the next generation on environmental choices and the changes that she has made in her lifestyle by completely banishing plastic bottles, travelling with her own cutlery and water bottle and not consuming fast fashion. She also talks about the gap that exists between climate science and the inadequate education we impart to our children. Excerpts:

How is climate change a humanitarian crisis?

While championing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, I have become even more acutely aware of the urgent need to address climate change. This is a very critical decade for us to take decisive action and mitigate the harm that has been already done and turn the clock back. This is the moment when all stakeholders, individuals, governments, collectives and policymakers must come together to make the final push for the SDGs. We are now facing not just imminent and far-reaching impacts of the climate crisis but also the COVID-19 pandemic that has deepened pre-existing social and economic fractures. We must interlink social, economic and environmental issues because we cannot leave anyone behind as we try to nurse back the planet to health and recovery.

The pandemic has exposed the gaps in global climate action and COVID 19 is just one of the millions of zoonotic pathogens that come into human populations because of our unsustainable relationship with nature. Even outside this pandemic, natural disasters force 26 million people into poverty each year and claim millions of lives. if this is not a humanitarian crisis then what is?

Your social media feeds are always brimming with messages urging people to rethink environmental choices. What is your advice to the next generation?

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Well, young people across the world are speaking up against policy inaction and taking even world leaders to task but when I address the youth, my advice to them is to read up on climate change, and not be overwhelmed by data. I remind them that individual action can stem the biggest of tides because each little action we take today has an impact on tomorrow. Just small steps like refusing single-use plastics can cumulatively add to a hugely positive movement to protect our oceans and pristine environs. I ask them to learn about where things come from and where they go after being tossed away and become more mindful of consumption patterns. The next step would be to demand climate action from leaders and legislators. Not littering, planting trees, greening urban spaces, conserving water and energy. Every small step makes a big difference to mother earth. We also need to rediscover the joy of slow living, of not being in a hurry all the time. There is a lot of wisdom in pausing to smell the roses but of course, we must plant the roses first.

When did you discover your passion for wildlife and the earth?

I was raised to be sensitive to the environment and had a beautiful school where we often studied under big trees. We spent a lot of time working with grass root communities and discussed the first scientific reports about climate change. We had conversations about consumerism and our own choices and patterns of consumption. I became aware that everything that we use and throw comes from the earth and goes back to it. I learnt that human activity is changing the temperatures of the planet. When I watched the documentary, ‘The Inconvenient Truth’, my awareness about climate issues deepened even more.

A few years ago, when I visited a tiger habitat in Madhya Pradesh, I understood the challenges of ecology conservation and the dangers that forest rangers face while dealing with poachers and encroachers. I also went on to associate with people like Bittu Sahgal who runs the Sanctuary Nature Foundation and Vivek Menon who is the CEO of the Wildlife Trust of India. I increasingly became aware of the gap that exists between climate science and the inadequate education we impart to our children. Add to this, inadequate coverage in the media and we could be dealing with a crisis of ignorance. That is when I decided to use my voice to reach out to as many people as possible with information that would sensitise them to the environment. Even my series ‘Ganga, The Soul Of India’, highlighted the link between human survival and the condition of our rivers and forests. As a UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, I also had the privilege to work on a powerful global campaign against plastic pollution.

What are your views on conscious consumption - from living to dressing to eating? What are the conscious choices that you have made in your life?

I have more or less switched to a plant-based diet and I edit every impulse to buy something new. I do not consume fast fashion, have completely banished plastic from my life, travel with my own cutlery and water bottle and choose things for my home and myself that are sustainable. My own wedding showcased this credo by being totally zero-waste and sustainable in every aspect, down to the outfits Vaibhav and I wore.

What is your advice to people so that we can live in harmony with nature?

We must reconfigure the meaning of development. Can we thrive in an unhealthy ecosystem? Can we survive without a harmonious relationship with our flora and fauna, our biodiversity, food security, clean air and water? These are simple questions to answer and yet, we see so much harm done to Nature in the name of progress. Climate action is primarily about harmony between mother earth and humanity. It recognises that rainforests are our lungs and coastlines are our livelihoods. We must at least now understand that our own health and planetary health are intertwined. And that development cannot just be GDP – it must mean natural capital. To achieve this balance, we must encourage sustainable practices, teach our kids about the environment and meet renewable energy targets, collectively.

Are there any lessons that you learnt from the pandemic?

Personally, I learnt to focus on the present more mindfully and while observing the pandemic, I saw how it devastated the socially and economically vulnerable sections. I learnt that a healthy environment, social equity and human rights are interconnected. The biggest lesson was and is that we must protect those who are the most vulnerable in any crisis. Especially women who were in the front-lines of pandemic response and are also the first to be impacted by any global shock. We also must work towards providing clean water to billions around the world who dealt with the pandemic without any access to even quality sanitation. Finally, we must protect the livelihoods and lives of the marginalised because unless all of us are healthy and safe, none of us really are.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Dia Mirza Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Watch: Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Reveal Their Baby’s Face

Bhuvan Bam’s Debut Web Series ‘Dhindora’s Trailer Gets Praise From ‘Baahubali’ Maker SS Rajamouli

The Goddess And Other Stories

Mahalaya 2021: All You Need To Know About The Hindu Festival

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As The Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As The Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Kundrra: Absolutely Comfortable With Any Of My Ex-Girlfriends Coming On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Karan Kundrra: Absolutely Comfortable With Any Of My Ex-Girlfriends Coming On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Ben Affleck Is ‘Very Happy’ In His Life After Rekindling Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Is ‘Very Happy’ In His Life After Rekindling Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Adele Returns To Social Media After Nine Months; Shares Teaser Of Her Upcoming Single

Adele Returns To Social Media After Nine Months; Shares Teaser Of Her Upcoming Single

Read More from Outlook

ahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri To Meet Farmers

ahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri To Meet Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, which witnessed eight deaths in violence during a farmers’ protest on Sunday.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

PTI / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH. A win versus Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight can take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement