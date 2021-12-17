Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute To Late Casting Director Seher Aly Latif: She Was Always Full Of Hope

Seher Aly Latif is also being remembered by the faculty and alumni community of The Social Communications Media Department of Sophia Smt. The college has memorialised her at the campus with a studio floor named after her.

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute To Late Casting Director Seher Aly Latif: She Was Always Full Of Hope
Dia Mirza with Seher Aly Latif.

Trending

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute To Late Casting Director Seher Aly Latif: She Was Always Full Of Hope
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:18:02+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:18 pm

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza paid a moving tribute to casting director-producer Seher Aly Latif, who died of renal failure in June earlier this year.

Close associate and friend, actor, and producer Dia Mirza said, "Seher was always a firm believer in a strong foundation - a foundation built on a good education, and versatile experiences in life and at work. She always admired SCM and her college Sophia’s as the key influences that helped her create foundational skills and craft the core values and strong work ethic that we came to love and admire her for. This contribution to SCMSophia and future students, I believe, is Seher’s way of saying 'thank you."

"Seher was like her name. Radiant like dawn and always full of hope. I still cannot believe that she is gone. It just seems impossible that someone so full of life and promise left us so soon. And yet, in this one life, she packed many lifetimes of goodness, generosity, and creative virtuosity. For her, human-beings were at the heart of everything she did and each person she met was precious and irreplaceable and important. This is why everyone who met her, was moved, uplifted, and inspired to do more, be more," Dia Mirza added.

Seher Aly Latif's impact as a kind and talented human being is also being remembered by the faculty and alumni community of The Social Communications Media Department (SCMSophia) of Sophia Smt. Latif's formative years as a student here shaped her career and now the college has memorialised her at the campus with a studio floor named after her.

Studio floor named after Seher Aly Latif.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

On December 17, the institution will publicly showcase the rebuilt facilities, and on December 18, award-winning journalist and alum Leela Jacinto will be in discussion with Sahitya Akademi Awardee and Windham-Campbell Prize winner Jerry Pinto in Paris.

Dia Mirza while talking about Latif also said, "The reason why she was such a good casting director and producer is because she understood people, their backstories, what made them tick, and what they needed most to be true to themselves. That I believe is what defined her. The fact that she always held on to what was true and authentic. I hope she will continue to inspire many generations of students of cinema who will learn not just how to create an admirable body of work from her life but also how to build networks of goodwill and warmth and positivity that always outlive the individuals who create them."

Seher Aly Latif was the co-founder of Mutant Films, (behind Netflix originals like 'Feels Like Ishq,' 'Maska,' and 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag') and the casting director of prestigious international projects like 'The Lunchbox,' 'Eat Pray Love,' 'Zero Dark Thirty,' 'Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,' 'Furious 7,' 'Viceroy’s House'; as well as shows like 'McMafia' and 'Sense8.' Seher was also the executive producer of Akshay Kumar’s 'Gold,' Vidya Balan-led 'Shakuntala Devi,' and Noblemen.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Dia Mirza Mumbai Bollywood Director Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

'HIT 2': Nani Reveals Why Adivi Sesh Is The Perfect Choice For The Film

Bharti Singh On Her Pregnancy: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Has Been Pampering And Taking Extra Care Of Me

'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Willem Dafoe Unveils Why He Agreed To Return As Green Goblin

Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Starrer '83' Receives Standing Ovation At Red Sea Film Fest In Jeddah

'How I Met Your Father' Trailer Receives Backlash On Social Media, HIMYM Fans Call It Cringey

'The Matrix Resurrections': Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Jumped Off A 46-Storey Building 19 Times

Steve Harvey Slammed For Asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Do A Cat Impression

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Vicky Kaushal And Her In-Laws; Exclaims, 'Maine Banaya'

Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Vicky Kaushal And Her In-Laws; Exclaims, 'Maine Banaya'

Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches To Team Members Of 'Adipurush'

Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches To Team Members Of 'Adipurush'

Neha Bhasin Needed Therapy And Anti Depressants After Bigg Boss OTT

Neha Bhasin Needed Therapy And Anti Depressants After Bigg Boss OTT

'Pushpa: The Rise': Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Faces Censorship Trouble

'Pushpa: The Rise': Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Faces Censorship Trouble

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement