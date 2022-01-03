Dhanush Begins Shooting For His First Telugu Film ‘Sir’

Superstar Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' went on floors on Monday, following a puja ceremony. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars actress Samyuktha Menon and is directed by Venky Atluri. Dhanush's upcoming entertainer marks his debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is billed as an "ambitious journey of a common man". Also titled ‘Vaathi’, the movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of ‘Rang De’ and ‘Tholiprema’ fame.

Dhanush is romancing Menon in the film as the heroine. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director while editing and cinematography are handled by Naveen Nooli and Dinesh Krishnan respectively.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film's pooja ceremony on Twitter.

"An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan (sic)," the makers wrote in a tweet.

Dhanush's latest release was filmmaker Aanand L Rai's ‘Atrangi Re’, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a special role.

The actor has a packed slate with films like filmmaker Karthick Naren's Tamil action thriller ‘Maaran’, actioner ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, his director-brother Selvaraghavan's ‘Naane Varuven’ and filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's ‘The Gray Man’, which marks his Hollywood debut.

