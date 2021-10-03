Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Daniel Craig To Get Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Craig becomes the fourth ‘James Bond’ actor, and will receive the 2704th star on the prestigious pavement. Craig's star will be placed next to Moore's, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Daniel Craig To Get Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
Craig becomes the fourth ‘James Bond’ actor, and will receive the 2704th star on the prestigious pavement

Trending

Daniel Craig To Get Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T11:22:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 11:22 am

British actor Daniel Craig is all set to be honoured with the prestigious star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame, in a ceremony which is scheduled to take place on October 6. Craig becomes the fourth ‘James Bond’ actor, and will receive the 2704th star on the prestigious pavement. Craig's star will be placed next to Moore's, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

"Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard," Martinez added.

Apart from Craig, Oscar winning actor Rami Malek, who played the villain in Bond’s fifth and final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ will also speak at the ceremony.  Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also serve as guest speakers.

 The Walk of Fame event will be emceed by Nicole Mihalka, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Daniel Craig Los Angeles Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

'Not Going Right Now, But Never Say Never': Raqesh Bapat On Entering 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Not Going Right Now, But Never Say Never': Raqesh Bapat On Entering 'Bigg Boss 15'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Sita, Radhika & Draupadi- Interpretation Of The Leading Female Mythological Characters Through The Eyes Of Artist Nibedita Sen

From Accentuating Sexuality To Questioning Hierarchy, Mithu Sen's Works Of Art Explore Multiple Domains

Meet Sidhesh Gautam: The Artist Whose Work Looks Beyond Superficial Beauty And Makes The Beholders' Mind Work

Shweta Tiwari Wins Custody Of Her Son; Hopes ‘Harassment’ From Ex-Hubby Abhinav Kohli Will Now Stop

Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa

Salman Khan Opens The Gates To The Jungle In ‘Bigg Boss’ With Ranveer Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

It’s Official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya 'Part Ways As Husband And Wife'

It’s Official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya 'Part Ways As Husband And Wife'

Khadi: The Fabric Of The Future

Khadi: The Fabric Of The Future

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Outlook Web Desk / Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement