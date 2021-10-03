Daniel Craig To Get Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

British actor Daniel Craig is all set to be honoured with the prestigious star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame, in a ceremony which is scheduled to take place on October 6. Craig becomes the fourth ‘James Bond’ actor, and will receive the 2704th star on the prestigious pavement. Craig's star will be placed next to Moore's, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

"Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard," Martinez added.

Apart from Craig, Oscar winning actor Rami Malek, who played the villain in Bond’s fifth and final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ will also speak at the ceremony. Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also serve as guest speakers.

The Walk of Fame event will be emceed by Nicole Mihalka, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair.