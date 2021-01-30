Character Posters Of Film 'The Girl On The Train' Are Out, Have A Look

Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to share the character poster of her next film 'The Girl On The Train'. The film is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller novel and is a remake of a Hollywood film of the same name. Earlier this month, Parineeti posted the teaser of the film on her Instagram handle and allowed her fans to catch a glimpse of her character in the film. Along with Parineeti Chopra, the cast of the film includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary.

Netflix India also shared the character poster of the film on their official Instagram handle. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 26, 2021. In the film, Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Meera, an alcoholic and divorcee who is involved in the missing woman investigation. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of the missing woman. Avinash Tiwary who was last seen in Netflix's original film Bulbul will be playing the role of Meera's ex-husband in the film. The film also stars Kriti Kulhari who will be seen playing the role of detective in the missing woman case.

The posters of the film are creating quite a buzz on social media and netizens are now curiously waiting for the release of the film.

