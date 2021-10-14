Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears To Sing In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': Reports

According to reports, the American popstar will be singing a song in Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film 'Godfather', which is the remake of Malayalam film 'Lucifer'.

Britney Spears To Sing In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': Reports
Reports suggest that Britney Spears will be singing a song in the Telugu film 'Godfather' starring Chiranjeevi. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Britney Spears To Sing In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T11:21:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 11:21 am

American pop star Britney Spears is set to sing a song in ‘Godfather’, starring Chiranjeevi, which is the upcoming Telugu remake of Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’.

Directed by Mohan Raha, the film star Chiranjeevi, who would reprise Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's role from the Malayalam film. There have also been reports that Bollywood star Salman Khan too may make a cameo appearance in the upcoming political thriller. Rumour mills are abuzz the Bollywood actor will be reprising the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu remake. He has reportedly, allotted dates for the shoot, as well.

No official announcements, however have been made regarding Salman Khan’s cameo appearance or Britney Spears song in the film.

Filmmaker Sujeeth was earlier associated with the project, but he opted out in September last year, citing creative differences. Mohan Raja was then announced as the film’s director in December 2020, marking his return to the Telugu film industry after a gap of 20 years.   

(With inputs from Pinkvilla

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Chiranjeevi Britney Spears Salman Khan Mohanlal Hyderabad Ooty Telugu Film Malayalam Movie Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A Film Being Selected For A Festival Or An Award Function Is Always Great

Lata Mangeshkar Says She Is 'Nothing' Without People Who 'Like' Her Singing

Former 'Superman' Dean Cain Slams DC Comics For Making The Character Bisexual: 'They're Bandwagoning'

Adele Shares Details Of Her Upcoming Album '30': 'Painstakingly Rebuilt My Heart'

R Balki To Direct Abhishek Bachchan In A Cricket-Based Drama: Reports

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Supporting SRK Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest

Sonam Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Supporting SRK Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest

The Art Of Masood Hussain: Kashmir, Vitasta And Jalodbhava

The Art Of Masood Hussain: Kashmir, Vitasta And Jalodbhava

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

Read More from Outlook

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

Outlook Web Desk / MHA authorized the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch of the borders of Assam, West Bengal and Punjab instead of the existing 15Km limit.

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Huzaifa Pandit / The events entrenched in memory are all imbued with a tinge of grief. A medley of loss and tears in an insurgency-wrecked Valley.

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

PTI / Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement