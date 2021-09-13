Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

American popstar Britney Spears announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, on Sunday on Instagram.

"I can't f****** believe it," she captioned a video, she posted on the social media platform, in which she showed off her ring. “Do you like it?” Asghari asks in the video, to which she replies: “Yes!”

Asghar’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement to People magazine. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen said in a statement, adding that Roman Malayev is the designer of the ring.

Asghari, also announced their engagement on his Instagram, where he posted a photograph of him and Britney Spears kissing, while the singer flaunted her ring. He captioned the photo with a king and queen emojis.

The news comes less than a week after the singer's father, Jamie Spears, asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Asghari have been together since 2016. The two first met during the filming of the music video of her song ‘Slumber Party’.

