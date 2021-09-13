Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement on Sunday

The 39-year-old popstar and her 27-year-old boyfriend announced their engagement on Sunday after four years of dating.

2021-09-13T11:42:51+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:42 am

American popstar Britney Spears announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, on Sunday on Instagram.

 
 
 
"I can't f****** believe it," she captioned a video, she posted on the social media platform, in which she showed off her ring. “Do you like it?” Asghari asks in the video, to which she replies: “Yes!”

Asghar’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement to People magazine. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen said in a statement, adding that Roman Malayev is the designer of the ring.

Asghari, also announced their engagement on his Instagram, where he posted a photograph of him and Britney Spears kissing, while the singer flaunted her ring. He captioned the photo with a king and queen emojis.  

 
 
 
The news comes less than a week after the singer's father, Jamie Spears, asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Asghari have been together since 2016. The two first met during the filming of the music video of her song ‘Slumber Party’.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Britney Spears Los Angeles Hollywood Art & Entertainment
