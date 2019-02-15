Bollywood Condemns Death Of CRPF Jawans Killed In Pulwama Terror Attack

Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and others expressed shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called the terror attack a "heinous" crime.

"Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

Will there be no let to these heinous attacks?These mindless killings.this utter disregard for human lives?Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama.I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2019

Actor Rishi Kapoor termed the attack "shameful, shocking, reprehensible".

"Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Shameful shocking reprehensible . Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 14, 2019

Akshay Kumar said the incident should not be forgotten.

"Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019

"My heart goes out for the jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia," wrote Salman Khan.

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

Ranveer Singh said he was disgusted by the "cowardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

"My sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry," he said in a tweet.

Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 14, 2019

Actress Priyanka Chopra said, "Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack."

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019

PTI