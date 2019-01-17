Birthday Wishes Pour In As Veteran Writer-Lyricist Javed Akhtar Turns 74

Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes for legendary writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar who is celebrating his 74th birthday on Thursday.

From wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi to son Farhan Akhtar to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, celebs took to social media to share their heartfelt greetings on a special day.



"Aaj hamare liye bahut mubarak din hai.@Javedakhtarjadu ki salgirah hai aur @babaazmi ki Hindi film #Mee Raqsam ka muhurat hai #Mijwan mein," Shabana Azmi tweeted.

Aaj hamare liye bahut mubarak din hai.@Javedakhtarjadu ki salgirah hai aur @babaazmi ki Hindi film #Mee Raqsam ka muhurat hai #Mijwan mein. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 17, 2019

Farhan Akhtar along with a picture of his father wrote, "Happy birthday Pa."

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "He's a magician... Everytime he puts pen to paper, his words come to life & dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday @Javedakhtarjadu saab!"

He’s a magician...Everytime he puts pen to paper, his words come to life & dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday @Javedakhtarjadu saab! I said it then and I want to say it now, you were magnificent on stage at #RaagShayari! pic.twitter.com/jyuYDCJwGr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 17, 2019

Madhuri Dixit Nene also extended her birthday wishes and tweeted, "One of the many beautiful poems by @Javedakhtarjadu ji! Happy birthday sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you the best of health & happiness."

One of the many beautiful poems by @Javedakhtarjadu ji! Happy birthday sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you the best of health & happiness ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/aALPQhwLyC — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 17, 2019

"Happiest birthday to my friend philosopher and guide! Thank you for standing by me every moment ... learnt so much from you! A blessing for me @Javedakhtarjadu @AzmiShabana," tweeted Shankar Mahadevan.

Happiest birthday to my friend philosopher and guide ! Thank you for standing by me every moment ... learnt so much from you ! A blessing for me ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂ¦@JavedakhtarjaduâÂÂ© âÂÂ¦@AzmiShabanaâÂÂ© pic.twitter.com/TtkZJTwBxX — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) January 17, 2019

Javed Akhtar, Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter, was born on January 17, 1945. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.



The veteran celeb also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award.

(ANI)