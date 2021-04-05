April 05, 2021
Poshan
Bhumi Pednekar Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Remain Under Home Isolation

The 'Durgamati' actor urged all those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the virus.

05 April 2021
Bhumi Pednekar Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Remain Under Home Isolation
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has tested positive for Covid-19 infection and is experiencing "mild symptoms". 

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, the 31-year-old actor said she is currently under isolation and is following the necessary protocols listed by the doctors.

The "Durgamati" actor urged all those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," she wrote.

Pednekar urged her fans to be cautious amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she added.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

(With inputs from PTI)

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

