Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making

Actress Bhagyashree is happy that her son Abhimanyu Dassani's hardwork is paying with success of his film 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar'.

Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making
Actor Abhimanyu with mother Bhagyashree. | Instagram/Abhimanyud

Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making
2021-11-10T21:45:18+05:30
Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 9:45 pm

Actress Bhagyashree is a household name with her work in films such as 'Maine Pyar Kia' and more recently 'Thalaivi'. While the success of her work brings her joy, what makes her happier is the success of her son Abhimanyu Dassani's films. The young actor is being appreciated for his work in recently released film 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar'. Bhagyashree is glad that Dassani is making the right choices for himself.

Dassani made his acting debut with 2019 film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', which was an unconventional tale of a boy with a rare condition. It made him resistant to physical pain as long as he had enough water. 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar', which also stars Sanya Malhotra, marks his first romantic film.

Talking about Dassani's journey and choice of projects, Bhagyashree tells us, "Honestly speaking, I am just proud of him for going his own way, getting the work that he wants to get done and putting in his best efforts. 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' was so different and I as a mother am proud of the choices that he is making, that he wants to do different kinds of cinema and he is working hard towards it. It's not that I have given anything on a platter to him. Nor that I make those calls or ring those bells to make things happen for him. So, for me, it's not just about the story but also making those choices, which I am really so proud of."

Dassani's debut in Bollywood was very well received but eventually because of the Covid 19 pandemic, film releases and production came to a screeching halt. For a young actor, this can create an aura of uncertainty.

Bhagyashree talks about what conversations happened between her and Dassani during those times.

"I think every one of us who had to stay at home without any work, was in that state of pata nahi kal kya hoga (Don't know what will happen tomorrow'). I think it was just not me or him but the entire industry that was in that state of mind. For him as an actor who has yet to connect with the audience, definitely there was a period of two years when he said that 'pata nahi ye films kab release hogi, kab theatres khulenge'," shares Bhagyashree.

She adds,"His other two films 'Nikamma' and 'Aankh Micholi' are also complete and getting ready for release right now but having to sit at home for an actor, who is raring to go is difficult. 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' happened and then the pandemic struck. He still hadn't gotten the feeling that the audience had connected with him. That for him was a sense of uncertainty but now with 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' getting so much appreciation, his worries are being put to rest and I am so happy for him."

The actress also recently reunited with her 'Maine Pyar Kia' co-star Salman Khan on the latter's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Seeing them on screen brought back nostalgia in the audience. The episode received positive response from the viewers.

How does it feel to know that the film, which was released in 1989, still has a connection with the audience?

"Honestly speaking at that time there was a lot of importance given to emotions and I think that connection has stayed for the longest period of time. Knowing that today life is on a fast forward, when love happens by sms and breakups happen on whatsapp, us waqt kabootar had to deliver chittiyaan (At that time pigeon had to deliver letters). We (Salman and I) even spoke about that and the idea of waiting for someone, waiting for love, waiting for it to happen, a simple touch would matter so much. Back then, to hold your girlfriend's hand was such a big deal and today live-in relationships are so common," she says.

The actress adds, "I think there is that old world charm that everyone feels very connected to in the 90s and even the younger generation that has watched this film feels, that part is missing in their lives."

On the work front, Bhagyashree will soon be seen in Telugu film 'Radhe Shyam', co-starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The period love story will be a Makar Sankranth release and hit theatres on January 13, 2022.

Bhagyashree Mumbai Art & Entertainment
