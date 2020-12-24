Best Christmas Dine-In Restaurants In Delhi-NCR You Need To Check Out This Season

Nothing can make Christmas better than delicious, warm food that feeds the soul as much as it does the stomach. We understand that Christmas 2020 maybe a muted affair, however, restaurants across Delhi/NCR are doing their best to get you in the festive mood – following all safety protocols, of course.

You can make the most of your festive season by trying out these amazing restaurants in Delhi/NCR.

RYU Bar

This Asian-themed resto-bar in Gurugram’s 32nd Milestone offers food that not only satiates the hunger but also creates a wholesome experience for the diners. RYU is ensuring strict use of Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government. You can order from delicacies like Ching Chang Beijing style, Thai Crispy Vegetables, Jumbo Salmon Avocado, Dragon Roll from Sushi, Chicken Sadeko, Pokchoy and Asparagus, New York Cheese Chilly oil, Chicken Drunken style, etc.

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: Call on +91 124 4000008

Fabcafé

Another place to be merry this Christmas is at Fabcafé and who would miss a chance to sit by the lake and enjoy food. Fabcafé recently launched a Pop-up Café by the lake amidst the lush environs of the famed heritage park Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. The pop-up cafe is an ideal retreat in the lap of nature specially launched to enjoy the winter sun and spring blooms.

Timings: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Contact: 7428899692

Gulati

If you’re looking for an Indian spread this Christmas, head to Gulati, which is serving up a flavourful Christmas special menu featuring Nawabi Murg, Butter Chicken, Galauti Kebab, and more, all washed down with Special Masala Coke and All-Spice Fruit Punch.

Timings: 12pm-12am

Contact: 01123388836/39

Plum By Bentchair

Have you ever thought of enjoying your food and taking away the crockery? You read that right! This is a one-of-a-kind concept as it offers an extensive pan-Asian menu while allowing the guests to purchase everything they see at the venue. From decor to furniture to crockery, everything you see, everything you like, is up for grabs. So, witness the charm of eccentricity and the quirk of colourful hues as you dwell in the season of festivity with Santa and Plum over Pan Asian delicacies.

Diablo

Make this Christmas all about magnificent vibes and stellar music with Diablo. While you will enjoy the interiors, the place will ensure you feel welcomed with their modern Middle Eastern delicacies. The true flavour of Mediterranean cuisine paired with handcrafted artisanal cocktails adds to the overall experience and is a perfect way to make your Christmas merrier.

Sinful Temptations

Christmas is not complete without cakes. Right? Sinful Temptations has to be your one-stop outlet to get those delicious customised cakes to make the festival even better. Don’t miss their chocolate truffle, Bailey’s cake, Quinoa brownie, Ragi cake, Oats carrot cake, Dates and nuts sugar-free cake.

Timings: 10am-5pm

Contact: +91 98112 67380

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine