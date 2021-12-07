Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Badshah Recreates His Track 'Paani Paani' In Bhojpuri

Musician and rapper Badshah has recreated his popular track 'Paani Paani' in Bhojpuri language.

Badshah Recreates His Track 'Paani Paani' In Bhojpuri
Musician and rapper Badshah. | Instagram/@badboybadshah

Trending

Badshah Recreates His Track 'Paani Paani' In Bhojpuri
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T21:19:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 9:19 pm

Musician and rapper Badshah has now recreated his song titled 'Paani Paani' in Bhojpuri, which will also feature his rap segment in the said language. 

The teaser of the recreated version was out on December 6 and  received over 14 lakh views on youtube. 

'Paani Paani', which was originally released in Hindi earlier this year, was a hit song with over 63 crore views on youtube. It was sung by singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah. 

The recreated version  of 'Paani Paani' stars Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal on vocals, with singer Rini Chandra on backing vocals and the actress Akshara Singh in the video. Lal and Singh will reunite for the first time in 6 years on the track. Lal took to instagram to announce  the teaser release  of 'Paani Paani' and gave his fans and well wishers a snippet of the same.

Have a look at the teaser posted below:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khesari Lal Yadav (@khesari_yadav)

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Badshah himself has featured in the song, rapping his verses with style and perfection in Bhojpuri style.  The teaser received over 2 lakh views on instagram and more than 14 lakh views on youtube with multiple likes and comments. 

The song 'Paani Paani' will be released on December 9, 2021. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai India Entertainment Music Rapper Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws His Grammy Nominations For Best Rap Album And Performance

Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws His Grammy Nominations For Best Rap Album And Performance

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Rajasthan Based Advocate Files Complaint Against The Couple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Abhishek Bachchan Had To Leave College In Boston Midway As Father Amitabh Bachchan Was In Financial Trouble

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

Naseeruddin Shah Recounts His Chat With Late Actor Irrfan Khan

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

After Announcing An 'Extended Period Of Rest,' BTS Members Make Their Debut On Instagram With Personal Accounts

After Announcing An 'Extended Period Of Rest,' BTS Members Make Their Debut On Instagram With Personal Accounts

Did you know? Anupam Kher Was Mogambo In 'Mr India' For 2-3 Months Before Amrish Puri Took Over

Did you know? Anupam Kher Was Mogambo In 'Mr India' For 2-3 Months Before Amrish Puri Took Over

AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons

AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi

Read More from Outlook

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement