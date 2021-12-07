Badshah Recreates His Track 'Paani Paani' In Bhojpuri

Musician and rapper Badshah has now recreated his song titled 'Paani Paani' in Bhojpuri, which will also feature his rap segment in the said language.

The teaser of the recreated version was out on December 6 and received over 14 lakh views on youtube.

'Paani Paani', which was originally released in Hindi earlier this year, was a hit song with over 63 crore views on youtube. It was sung by singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah.

The recreated version of 'Paani Paani' stars Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal on vocals, with singer Rini Chandra on backing vocals and the actress Akshara Singh in the video. Lal and Singh will reunite for the first time in 6 years on the track. Lal took to instagram to announce the teaser release of 'Paani Paani' and gave his fans and well wishers a snippet of the same.

Have a look at the teaser posted below:

Badshah himself has featured in the song, rapping his verses with style and perfection in Bhojpuri style. The teaser received over 2 lakh views on instagram and more than 14 lakh views on youtube with multiple likes and comments.

The song 'Paani Paani' will be released on December 9, 2021.