'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, was discharged from the hospital on Monday night. He was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Actor-son Sibi Sathyaraj confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 67-year-old actor is back home. "He’s totally fine and will resume work after a few days of rest," his post read.

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

Sathyaraj is currently working on the Tamil film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' with superstar Suriya.

The actor was reportedly admitted to a private Chennai hospital after he had tested positive for the coronavirus. News reports suggested that he exhibited serious symptoms and had to undergo treatment. However, no official statement was made from the hospital regarding his health condition.

For a brief while, the actor had isolated himself and was under home quarantine after contracting the deadly virus.

Sathyaraj's fans flooded social media with good wishes, praying for a complete recovery from Covid-19.

To this news, veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor found humour in the situation and advised fans to be cautious. "If it can happen to Katappa, it can happen to anyone. Mask up," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Besides Sathyaraj, several other celebrities and personalities have been diagnosed with the infection.

Earlier, actor Mahesh Babu, comedian Vir Das, music composer Vishal Dadlani, actresses Esha Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others had contracted Covid-19.