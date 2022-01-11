Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

Actor Sathyaraj has been discharged from the hospital and will shortly resume work. He had been admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare
Actor Sathyaraj has been discharged from hospital and will shortly resume back to work. | Instagram/@actorsathyaraj

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare
2022-01-11T23:02:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:02 pm

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, was discharged from the hospital on Monday night. He was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Actor-son Sibi Sathyaraj confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 67-year-old actor is back home. "He’s totally fine and will resume work after a few days of rest," his post read.

Sathyaraj is currently working on the Tamil film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' with superstar Suriya.

The actor was reportedly admitted to a private Chennai hospital after he had tested positive for the coronavirus. News reports suggested that he exhibited serious symptoms and had to undergo treatment. However, no official statement was made from the hospital regarding his health condition.

For a brief while, the actor had isolated himself and was under home quarantine after contracting the deadly virus.

Sathyaraj's fans flooded social media with good wishes, praying for a complete recovery from Covid-19.

To this news, veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor found humour in the situation and advised fans to be cautious. "If it can happen to Katappa, it can happen to anyone. Mask up," she wrote on her Instagram story. 

Besides Sathyaraj, several other celebrities and personalities have been diagnosed with the infection.

Earlier, actor Mahesh Babu, comedian Vir Das, music composer Vishal Dadlani, actresses Esha Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar,  among others had contracted Covid-19.

Sathyaraj Mumbai COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
