Priyadarshan Rushed To The Hospital After Testing Covid Positive

Film director Priyadarshan has been reportedly infected with Covid-19. As per reports, Priyadarshan was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai after he turned out to be Covid-19 positive.

Although there is little information about the director's condition, reports indicate that he is now stable as well as recovering.

Priyadarshan, who is known for helming some of the most remarkable films in Bollywood like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Hera Pheri', 'Hungama' and many more, made his comeback in the industry after a hiatus of eight long years. As his 2013 action-drama 'Rangrezz' failed to perform at the box office, he took a break and then released the second part of the 'Hungama' franchise directly in 2021.

The film hit the theatres on December 2 and was later made available on Amazon prime as well. In conversation with the Indian Express, Priyadarshan had detailed the hard work he put into crafting 'Marakkar'. He had even revealed that the film was ready to be released in just 102 days but he had to wait for more than two years due to the ongoing pandemic. “It was such a relief when I saw it on the big screen,” he had said.

Gaining momentum, the director has recently released one of his biggest projects 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'. The 2021 action-drama film which stars actors Mohanlal, Sunil Shetty, and actress Keerthy Suresh among others even bagged a national award. It had clinched the National Award for the Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards last year in March.

Several others including music composers SS Thaman, Vishal Dadlani, actress Trisha Krishnan, actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and television producer Ekta Kapoor have also been tested positive for Covid-19.