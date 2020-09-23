Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Features In Time Magazine's World’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood’s poster boy of meaningful cinema, is the only Indian actor to be featured on the list of the world’s 100 most influential people of 2020 by the prestigious Time magazine. This year, he shares the honours with four other Indians – Prime minister Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the UK-based doctor of Indian origin, Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure to AIDS and the 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi of the Shaheen Bagh fame.

Khurranna, the youngest Indian on the list, is also among the only three international actors to feature on the list. Delighted over the honour, the Article 15 star says that he is truly humbled by the recognition bestowed on him by a magazine of global repute. “As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey,” he says. “I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”

Khurranna, widely acknowledged as a versatile actor who has delivered eight hits in a row, including Andhadhun (2018), is known for doing progressive, social entertainers. Some of the other global artistes to feature in the list are music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weekend, the director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame and Michaela Coel, the British actress who became a rage across the world for the visionary show, I may Destroy You.

