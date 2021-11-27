Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

She penned a long letter in the caption of her post and is grateful to have made the on set memories she did with dad, Boney Kapoor.

Jahnvi Kapoor shares her experience of working with dad Boney Kapoor for the first time. | Instagram/@janhvikapoor

2021-11-27T16:06:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 4:06 pm

On Friday, November 26, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to inform that the filming of her next film 'Milli' has come to an end. It's worth noting that this is the first time the actress has worked with her father, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor, while sharing a flood of memories from the set of the film, she sent a long letter to her father as a homage to the incredible experience she had working on this "special movie."

Janhvi Kapoor documented a few moments from the film in a series of images in the Instagram post she uploaded. Her photos, which she uploaded, depict everything from the first scene to spending quality time talking with her father. She penned a long letter in the caption of her post and said she is grateful to have made the on-set memories with dad, Boney Kapoor.

 
 
 
Apart from that, the actress is also working on a number of fascinating projects. She'll be seen in a quasi-sequel to Colin D'Cunha's 2008 film 'Dostana,' directed by Colin D'Cunha. 'Good luck Jerry,' a black comedy directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is also in the works for Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor Boney Kapoor Mumbai Movies Bollywood Film Industry
