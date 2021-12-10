Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra were among the top five celebrity searches in India this year for their run-ins with the law, according to Google's 'Year in Search' report.

2021-12-10T17:07:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 5:07 pm

Google released its 'Year in Search' list, which examines the top search trends in India for 2021. On the list of most-searched-for celebrities were actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. This year, they were both in the news for their run-ins with the law.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill was ranked third, while Khan was ranked second. Kundra was ranked fourth. Vicky Kaushal was sixth on the list, while Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was tenth.

The list included Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Elon Musk, Vicky Kaushal, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar and Natasha Dalal.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan Khan in October following a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending more than three weeks at the Arthur Road jail.

'Bhula Doonga', 'Kurta Pyjama', and 'Shona Shona' were among the music videos Gill appeared in this year. In the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', she acted alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She also posted a video tribute to her late rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who died in September from a suspected heart attack.

Raj Kundra was detained in July on suspicion of assisting in the production and distribution of porn films. He was charged under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, among other statutes. Currently, he is free on bail.

Vicky Kaushal made headlines for both professional and personal reasons. He attended the premiere of 'Sardar Udham' and announced his next project, 'Govinda Naam Mera', in which he will act alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also married Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a private wedding. Rumours of their engagement circulated online numerous times before the wedding.

After being in a relationship with Varun Dhawan for several years, Natasha Dalal married him in February of this year. In Alibaug, they married in a small ceremony attended by just close friends and family.

 

Outlook Web Desk Aryan Khan Raj Kundra Shehnaaz Gill Neeraj Chopra Mumbai Bollywood Google Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Cricket - Match & Spot Fixing porn film racket case Art & Entertainment
