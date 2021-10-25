Aryan Khan Drug Case: Ananya Panday Skips NCB Questioning, Seeks New Dates

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has written to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seeking permission from the agency to skip today's questioning owing to her personal commitments.

According to reports, the agency which was scheduled to question the 22-year-old actress for the third time over her alleged invilved ment in the drugs-on-cruise case today. However, the agency has accepted her request and will issue fresh summons to her in the ongoing case, for which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was arrested on Oct 3.

On Friday, she was reportedly grilled over some 'suspicious financial transactions' by the NCB. On Thursday, the 22-year-old was questioned about her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, after a raid at her house earlier that day.

Another report claimed that the house help who was questioned by NCB is believed to have peddled drugs to Aryan Khan at the behest of Ananya Panday. Another report claimed that Panday was 'reprimanded' by Sameer Wankhede over arriving late for questioning at the NCB office. She was told by Sameer Wankhede that NCB is not a 'production house' and is a government agency.

An NCB team led by Wankhede earlier this month allegedly seized drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail application is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)