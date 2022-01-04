Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that his bit part opposite actor Govinda in the 2007 film 'Salaam-E-Ishq' was cut from the film's final edit.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was supposed to make his debut in 'Salaam-E-Ishq' alongside Govinda, however he made his debut with 'Ishaqzaade'. | Instagram/arjunkapoor

2022-01-04T14:54:59+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 2:54 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he even got to face the camera in one of these films, with actor Govinda . However, the part was eventually cut from the film.  It was during his stint as an assistant director in his next film, 'Salaam-E-Ishq', that he got to face the camera but the scene was eventually cut from the film.

In a chat with Masala, the actor  talked about his part. “I shot something really sweet with Govinda. He was a taxi driver and I was one of his customers. I was supposed to fall asleep on his shoulder while he is driving the taxi and he kept nudging me to wake up. It was just part of the montage of the introductory song,” he said.

Kapoor's scene was eventually cut from the film but he doesn’t have any qualms about it. The actor said, “I was part of the editing as well so I knew it was never going to make it. It was just a fun thing to do. Thankfully, it got cut but I’m very lucky I technically got to debut with Govinda.” 

'Salaam-E-Ishq', which released in 2007, was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The anthology film comprised of an ensemble cast including co-stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, and Ayesha Takia.

Kapoor was last seen alongside actor Saif Ali Khan in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'Bhoot Police'. He will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', the thematic sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain'. The film also stars actor John Abraham and actresses Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

The actor was recently contracted with Covid-19 along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin and film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband and director Karan Boolani. The actor had battled the virus in September 2020 as well. 

