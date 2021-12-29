Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Test Covid-19 Positive

Covid has returned to wreak havoc on Bollywood. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora recovered from the virus, Covid-19 has affected the other Kapoor family.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani have all tested positive for COVID-19, according to ETimes. At home, they're all quarantined. Boney Kapoor was also ill, but according to sources, the filmmaker tested negative for Covid-19. Anil Kapoor tested negative for Covid-19 as well. According to reports, everyone is doing well despite minor symptoms. Arjun Kapoor has been residing in a hotel in suburban Mumbai and has been conducting night shoots, although he is now isolated.

Ranvir Shorey stated yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from a vacation in Goa. The actor had shared, “My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated."

After Kareena Kapoor tested negative for Covid-19, the actress had shared in a statement, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan." Kareena Kapoor's genome sequencing report for Omicron also came negative. BMC informed the same to ANI.