Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Comedy-King Govinda Turns 58, Says He Misses His Mother

The actor has often spoken about his humble beginnings and how close he was to his mother.

Comedy-King Govinda Turns 58, Says He Misses His Mother
Govinda is also known as the romance-comedy king of Bollywood. | Instagram\Govinda

Trending

Comedy-King Govinda Turns 58, Says He Misses His Mother
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T14:07:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 2:07 pm

Govinda who marked his acting debut 35 years ago with ‘Love 86’ celebrates his 58th birthday today. The comedic actor, who began his career with supporting roles, has shared screen time with some of the Bollywood's biggest names and acted in over 120 movies since his debut.

Govinda, who is missing his mother on his birthday, told Hindustan Times (HT) that he planned to attend a temple. “I am planning to visit a temple dedicated to a goddess. Every time I miss my mother, I visit a temple. Usually, I go alone but this time, I requested my wife to accompany me. We will do a pooja together,” he said.

The ‘Hero No. 1’ actor has been through a lot of hardships. Govinda recalls not being able to purchase groceries at one point in an interview with India Today in 1997. “The baniya used to make me stand for hours because he knew I wouldn’t pay for the goods. Once I refused to go to the shop anymore. My mother started crying and I cried with her,” he had said.

Later, he became the ruler of the Hindi film industry. Govinda has wowed in every role, from dance to action, comedy to romance. 'Ilzaam', 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Shola aur Shabnam', 'Hero No 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' are among his many hits in the industry. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

From Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Dharmendra to Salman Khan in Partner, he shared screen time with the top stars of the time.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

In terms of work, on his YouTube channel, 'Govinda Royalles,' he recently uploaded a new song called 'Tip Tip Paani Barsa.' In ‘Rangeela Raja’, he was last seen on the big screen. ‘Hello’, his third song, was unveiled last week and will be out soon.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Govinda Bengaluru Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Indian Ocean Delighted To Compose Songs For Play Based On Ambedkar’s Life

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Song 'Oo Antava' In 'Pushpa': 'Being Sexy Is Hard Work'

The Changing Face Of Beauty: Why Beauty Pageants Are Losing Their Charm In India

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' Script Not Ready, Says Director Kabir Khan After Salman Khan Confirmed The Sequel

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Bhanu Uday Goswami: OTT Has Completely Changed The Course Of My Career

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021

Ashmit Patel Plans To Re-Launch Music Label, Is Working On His DJ Career

Ashmit Patel Plans To Re-Launch Music Label, Is Working On His DJ Career

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement