Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19

According reports, the 42-year-old has been self-isolating since getting the diagnosis.

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19
JAson Momoa has been shooting for 'Aquaman 2' in the United Kingdom. | Source: Instagram/@prideofgypsies

Trending

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T12:29:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:29 pm

‘Game Of Thrones’ star, Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVD-19 while shooting for the second instalment of the ‘Aquaman’ film franchise, in the United Kingdom. According reports, the 42-year-old has been self-isolating since getting the diagnosis.

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule,” a source close to the actor was quoted as saying by the British tabloid, The Sun.

“Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly,” the source added. 

However, the producers are "hoping this is a one-off" and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production. “Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set,” the source said.

Meanwhile, ‘Aquaman 2’, part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is currently being shot at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire and is set to be released in December 2022. The first ‘Aquaman’ film was released in December 2018 and was a huge success in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Along with Momoa, many other cast members from the 2018 picture, including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren, are returning in the sequel.

‘Aquaman’ grossed USD 1.148 billion globally, making it the first DCEU film to accomplish so. Recently Momoa had detailed a slew of injuries he experienced on the shoot during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. 'I'm getting old, is what's happening,' the Hollywood actor joked at the time.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jason Momoa England Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Karan Johar's Throwback Pic With SRK Goes Viral After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Pranav Misshra Explored Spirituality More During Lockdown

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating

As Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Festivities Arrive Early At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

The Entire Timeline Of Aryan Khan Drug Case

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ Movie Review: Limp Romantic Comedy!

‘Aashram’, ‘Fixerr’, ‘Padmaavat’ – Vandalism On Bollywood Sets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Rajinikanth Rushed To Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

Rajinikanth Rushed To Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Amit Desai And Satish Maneshinde’s Legal Team After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Amit Desai And Satish Maneshinde’s Legal Team After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Vikas Kumar On ‘Sonsi’ Winning The National Film Award: I’m Thrilled And Extremely Grateful

Vikas Kumar On ‘Sonsi’ Winning The National Film Award: I’m Thrilled And Extremely Grateful

Read More from Outlook

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

PTI / Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts at Headingly.

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Associated Press / Facebook Name Change: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger will stay, corporate structure won't change but shares will start trading under the ticker 'MVRS' from 1st November.

Advertisement