Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'Walk Together In The Journey Of Love’ In A Throwback Pic & It's All Things Heart

When it comes to naming a couple in the limelight who has managed to grab eyeballs every time they step out together, it is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Bollywood star and the Indian skipper are adventurous at heart and love to travel the world together. Often Anushka and Virat’s vacation photos set couple goals for all and their recent trip to Bhutan has fans swooning over the photos. Anushka welcomed Virat gleefully recently in Mumbai after he returned from the tournament and their airport photos went viral.

The couple never ceases to set goals for all. Recently, Virat took to Instagram to share a stunning photo from their Bhutan Trip. In the photo, Anushka can be seen walking ahead of Virat while they walk down mountain terrain. The photo doesn’t showcase Virat and Anushka’s faces but, it surely comes with a message from the Indian skipper. Virat expressed that he and Anushka are on the journey of life with nothing but their love for each other.

The Indian Cricket team captain captioned the photo as, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @AnushkaSharma.” Seeing the throwback photo of Anushka and Virat together on a trip, fans couldn’t stop pouring in love for this gorgeous photo.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are currently in Mumbai. When Virat returned to Mumbai, Anushka was seen waiting for him at the airport. The two were captured in the frame as they hugged each other and went home. Their love filled photos always go viral on the internet. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film didn’t do well at the box office. Recent reports state that Anushka was in talks with Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan for Satte Pe Satta remake. However, nothing has been confirmed till now.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)